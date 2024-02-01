Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) CEO Sells $29,102,138.88 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $29,102,138.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Olin stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $52.62. 1,103,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,984. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $63.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Olin in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

