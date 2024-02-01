Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $69.20

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.20 and traded as high as $74.83. Onex shares last traded at $74.83, with a volume of 811 shares traded.
Onex Stock Up 2.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.28.
Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter.
Onex Cuts Dividend
About Onex
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
