Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $69.20

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.20 and traded as high as $74.83. Onex shares last traded at $74.83, with a volume of 811 shares traded.

Onex Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.28.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter.

Onex Cuts Dividend

About Onex

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Onex’s payout ratio is presently 4.10%.

(Get Free Report)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.