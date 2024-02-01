Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,766 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of THOR Industries worth $36,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 74,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 7.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 69,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

NYSE:THO traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.62. 100,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,313. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $122.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.01 and a 200 day moving average of $104.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

