Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $18.34 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Globant worth $18,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Globant by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,159,000 after buying an additional 459,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $71,313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Globant by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $519,021,000 after purchasing an additional 416,119 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Globant by 224.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 594,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,810,000 after purchasing an additional 411,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Globant in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.88.

GLOB traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.54. 152,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,085. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.82 and a beta of 1.43. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $135.40 and a one year high of $250.39.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

