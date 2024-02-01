Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $45.12 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Lennar worth $45,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock worth $8,237,860. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.62. 857,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,137. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $94.11 and a 12 month high of $156.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

