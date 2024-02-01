Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $29,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 489.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 955,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $188.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,075. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

