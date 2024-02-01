Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,059 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,203 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 65,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in NIKE by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 0.4 %

NIKE stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.09. 3,562,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,718,535. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.06 and a 200 day moving average of $104.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $153.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

