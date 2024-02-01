Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 36,738 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 544,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,738 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $16,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 686,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $569,243,000 after purchasing an additional 445,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE GLW traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $31.96. 2,134,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,307,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Corning

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.