Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,728 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,931 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,618. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.58 and its 200 day moving average is $116.55. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.