Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $29,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.29.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $7.30 on Thursday, hitting $321.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,388. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.71. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $321.56. The company has a market capitalization of $172.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

