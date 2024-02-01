Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $510.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MA. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $9.07 on Thursday, hitting $458.30. 1,821,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $423.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.98. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $462.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total value of $48,556,168.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,046,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,191,103.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,446 shares of company stock valued at $153,542,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,866,020,000 after buying an additional 495,768 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,620,937,000 after buying an additional 1,240,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,235,000 after buying an additional 274,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

