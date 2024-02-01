Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.22

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.22 and traded as low as $3.93. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Orbia Advance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

