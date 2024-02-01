Orchid Price Tops $0.0946 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. Orchid has a market capitalization of $92.70 million and $5.44 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0946 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00016262 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00017136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,558.85 or 0.99911103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011172 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.73 or 0.00184825 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09424808 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $5,036,232.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.