Oxen Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Oxen has a total market cap of $8.01 million and approximately $8,390.71 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,585.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00156817 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.84 or 0.00553663 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00057001 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.60 or 0.00391099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00163481 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000572 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,538,198 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.