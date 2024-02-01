Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,703 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in CME Group by 104.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 286,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,002,000 after acquiring an additional 146,338 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 544.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,072 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $206.20. 764,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,568. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.69 and a 200-day moving average of $207.04. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $173.42 and a one year high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

