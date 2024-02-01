Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, February 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous None dividend of $0.10.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 1.6 %

PEBK opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. The company has a market cap of $161.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.66. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research note on Monday, January 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

