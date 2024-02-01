Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer updated its FY24 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

PFE traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.90. 5,159,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,419,926. Pfizer has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.89 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

