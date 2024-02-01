Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) were down 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.49 and last traded at $80.55. Approximately 382,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 518,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.16.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,973.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $553,519.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,699 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,762 shares of company stock worth $9,207,587 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

