Piper Sandler Cuts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $94.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s previous close.

BOOT has been the subject of several other reports. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOOT

Boot Barn Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $6.79 on Thursday, hitting $78.53. 2,450,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,479. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.67. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 306,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 92,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,037 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 282,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,801,000 after acquiring an additional 112,606 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.