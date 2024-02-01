Piper Sandler Increases UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target to $99.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $87.50 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s previous close.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

NASDAQ UMBF traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $83.09. The company had a trading volume of 283,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,896. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day moving average is $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.84.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,863,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $75,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,827 shares in the company, valued at $488,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,863,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,569 shares of company stock worth $349,890 over the last three months. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

