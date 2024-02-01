Piper Sandler Lowers Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $45.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of WOLF stock traded down $4.02 on Thursday, hitting $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,848,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.75.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,424,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.