Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $43.49 million and approximately $90,003.53 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00053477 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00050347 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00018508 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

