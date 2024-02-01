Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.786-8.244 EPS and its FY24 guidance to ~$7.79-8.24 EPS.

Polaris Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PII stock opened at $89.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.53. Polaris has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 30.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.90.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

