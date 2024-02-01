PotCoin Trading Up 13.5% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $9.17 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00157230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009285 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00014078 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.