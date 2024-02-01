Premia (PREMIA) Trading Up 3.7% This Week

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Premia has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $877.98 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Premia has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Premia token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000798 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Premia Profile

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Premia’s official message board is blog.premia.blue. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official website is premia.finance.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

