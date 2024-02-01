Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $97.24

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$97.24 and traded as low as C$92.39. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$93.03, with a volume of 29,129 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PBH. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$111.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$115.80.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Premium Brands

Premium Brands Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$92.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$97.20.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.42 by C($0.15). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.72 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.6194258 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.75%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.