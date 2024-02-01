Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 1.6 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,234. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.44. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $68.54.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $286.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,534,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,964,000 after buying an additional 1,609,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,447,000 after acquiring an additional 781,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $35,336,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,386.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 341,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

