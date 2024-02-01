PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

PTC has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Get PTC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.04. PTC has a twelve month low of $115.44 and a twelve month high of $185.07. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.51, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PTC

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in PTC by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in PTC by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.