PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $104.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Citigroup cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PHM

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.