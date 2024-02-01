PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $104.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Citigroup cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
