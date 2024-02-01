PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $104.56 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.30.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after buying an additional 228,040 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,745,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,523,000 after buying an additional 585,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

