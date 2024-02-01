Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.84 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00006605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $298.00 million and $35.95 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,300.04 or 0.05339982 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00078241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00026934 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006641 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.