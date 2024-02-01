QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at KeyCorp

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QCOM. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.61.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded down $6.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,899,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.14. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

