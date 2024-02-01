QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 29.9% against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $49,166.01 and $50.13 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016383 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00017222 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,108.60 or 1.00029320 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011015 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00181599 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000055 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00043881 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $110.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

