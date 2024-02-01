Relay Token (RELAY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.55

Relay Token (RELAY) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $17.55 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

