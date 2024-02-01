RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,861 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $406,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 205.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded down $3.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.11. 317,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $233.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.91.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.33 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.44.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

