Render Token (RNDR) Price Tops $4.63 on Exchanges

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. Render Token has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $163.80 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can now be purchased for about $4.63 or 0.00010774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Render Token Profile

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 531,039,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,146,336 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. The official message board for Render Token is rendernetwork.medium.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official website is rendernetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

