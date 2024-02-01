Reviewing Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) & Infrared Cameras (NASDAQ:MSAI)

Infrared Cameras (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) and Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Infrared Cameras shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Infrared Cameras shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Infrared Cameras has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Topcon has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrared Cameras $5.84 million 2.03 $40,000.00 N/A N/A Topcon $1.60 billion N/A $87.36 million $0.30 38.50

This table compares Infrared Cameras and Topcon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Topcon has higher revenue and earnings than Infrared Cameras.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Infrared Cameras and Topcon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrared Cameras 0 0 0 0 N/A Topcon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Infrared Cameras and Topcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrared Cameras N/A N/A -1.77% Topcon 2.09% 8.84% 3.97%

Summary

Topcon beats Infrared Cameras on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infrared Cameras

(Get Free Report)

Infrared Cameras Holdings, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells infrared camera systems for thermographic use in the United States and internationally. It offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles. The company also provides software and services, including training, calibration, and repairs. It serves oil and gas, distribution and logistics, manufacturing, and utility sectors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas.

About Topcon

(Get Free Report)

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products. It also offers surveying receivers, GNSS reference station systems, civil engineering and precision agriculture displays and machine control systems, agriculture weighing systems, asset management systems. In addition, the company provides 3D retinal imaging device, retinal and non-mydriatic retinal camera, non-contact type tonometer, slit lamp, surgical and specular microscope, optical axial length measuring device, ophthalmic examination data filing system, IMAGEnet, ophthalmic electronic chart system, IMAGEnet e chart, wave front analyzer, autorefractometer, visual acuity tester and chart, refraction test system, lensmeter, screenoscope, digital PD meter, and optometry lens set. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Optical Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Topcon Corporation in 1989. Topcon Corporation was incorporated in 1932 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

