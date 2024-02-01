Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.04

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.04 and traded as high as C$43.97. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$43.27, with a volume of 38,681 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares downgraded Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$47.60 to C$45.50 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.04.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$453.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$443.00 million. Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.24%. Analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.0096819 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Lord sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.51, for a total value of C$871,619.70. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,406. 7.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

Further Reading

