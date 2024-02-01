Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 155,180 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,180 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.98% of American States Water worth $28,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,218,000 after acquiring an additional 507,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,951,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 929.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 160,437 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 1,651.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 112,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after acquiring an additional 101,977 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Price Performance

American States Water stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.32. 28,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,754. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. American States Water has a twelve month low of $74.28 and a twelve month high of $99.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.56.

Insider Activity

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

