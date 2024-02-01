Robeco Schweiz AG Has $42.36 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.11% of TE Connectivity worth $42,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,503,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,873,731,000 after acquiring an additional 376,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $757,938,000 after acquiring an additional 92,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $584,131,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TEL traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.46. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

