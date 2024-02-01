Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-4.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.32. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 17.850-18.150 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $545.50.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock traded up $8.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $545.81. The stock had a trading volume of 340,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $562.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

