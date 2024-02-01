Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.85-18.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.86-6.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 17.850-18.150 EPS.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ROP traded up $8.81 on Thursday, hitting $545.81. The stock had a trading volume of 340,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,619. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $562.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.66. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $545.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.