Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Gap Up to $6.85

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $6.85, but opened at $7.17. Rumble shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 2,487,357 shares trading hands.

Rumble Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 109.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble

Rumble Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Solano Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rumble in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

