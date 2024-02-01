Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Gap Up to $6.85

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMGet Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.85, but opened at $7.17. Rumble shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 2,487,357 shares trading hands.

Rumble Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 109.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Solano Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rumble in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

