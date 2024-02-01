RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock Price Up 5.6%

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.48 and last traded at $48.07. Approximately 102,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 474,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RXST. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on RxSight from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

Get RxSight alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RxSight

RxSight Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.20.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RxSight

In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 145,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $4,296,914.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Keith Warner sold 14,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $507,715.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 145,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $4,296,914.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,926 shares of company stock worth $19,877,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RxSight by 4,739.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after buying an additional 553,820 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,803,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,942,000 after purchasing an additional 382,119 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of RxSight by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after buying an additional 359,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RxSight by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 301,055 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.