Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Gap Down to $49.90

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.90, but opened at $48.52. Sanofi shares last traded at $48.75, with a volume of 260,437 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sanofi

Sanofi Stock Down 3.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

The company has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanofi

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.