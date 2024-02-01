Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $41,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 24.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,260,000 after buying an additional 515,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Down 3.1 %

SNY stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sanofi

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.