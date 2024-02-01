Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Lessened by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,620 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,790. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.18.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

