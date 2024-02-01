Seele-N (SEELE) Trading Up 851.4% Over Last Week

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 932.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. Seele-N has a total market cap of $5.06 million and $59.47 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 851.4% higher against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00016320 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00017096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,482.51 or 1.00023813 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011192 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.58 or 0.00187378 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0002164 USD and is up 932.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

