Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $230.78

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 230.78 ($2.93) and traded as low as GBX 213.80 ($2.72). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 215.20 ($2.74), with a volume of 491,443 shares.

Serica Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 219.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 230.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84. The company has a market cap of £806.12 million, a PE ratio of 293.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Serica Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.