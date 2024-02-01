Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Down 4.8%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) fell 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.88 and last traded at $76.22. 9,047,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 9,359,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.28.

Shopify Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.99 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average is $65.01.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

